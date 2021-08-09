Tweets: Tollywood celebrities wish Mahesh Babu

Superstar Mahesh Babu is celebrating his birthday today. The actor's fans are celebrating the special day in a grand manner. Not just the fans, but, the celebrities are also showering wishes to the Superstar. His colleagues, film personalities and others sent special birthday wishes to the actor. Check out some tweets here.

Chiranjeevi wrote, "Happy Birthday to the Evergreen Charmer SSMB @urstrulyMahesh! A lethal combo of Style and Substance! Have a Blockbuster year ahead! Many Many Happy Returns!"

Happy Birthday to the Evergreen Charmer SSMB @urstrulyMahesh ! A lethal combo of Style and Substance! Have a Blockbuster year ahead! 💐💐 Many Many Happy Returns! — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) August 9, 2021

Raashi Khanna wrote, "Happy birthday Mahesh sir. May God bless you with his choicest blessings. Wish you a great year ahead! @urstrulyMahesh (sic)."



Madhavan wrote, "@urstrulyMahesh Wish you a fantastic Birthday and an extraordinary year ahead my bro. May this year be the best one yet."

Samantha wrote, "Wishing the super superstar @urstrulyMahesh a very happy birthday 🥳 💐.. I hope you have a great day and the year ahead is full of many blessings "

Wishing the super superstar @urstrulyMahesh a very happy birthday 🥳 💐.. I hope you have a great day and the year ahead is full of many blessings ☺️ pic.twitter.com/yzYbZu0JGT — S (@Samanthaprabhu2) August 9, 2021

Vamshi Paidipally wrote, "Happiest Birthday @urstrulyMahesh Sir... Wishing You all the more Happiness, Love & the Best of everything always... Thank you for being a Brother and a great Friend.."

Happiest Birthday @urstrulyMahesh Sir... Wishing You all the more Happiness, Love & the Best of everything always... Thank you for being a Brother and a great Friend... 🤗🤗#HBDSuperstarMaheshBabu pic.twitter.com/RaP5QpDKxz — Vamshi Paidipally (@directorvamshi) August 9, 2021

Devi Sri prasad wished, "Wishing U a SUPER DUPER MUSICAL BIRTHDAY dearest SUPERSTAR @urstrulyMahesh sirrr



🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂 Always wishing U 'MINDBLOCK'ing BLOCKBUSTERS sirrr ! ❤️❤️🤗🤗 Keep Rocking with ur CUTE,SWEET & HANDSOME personality always Sir."

Wishing U a SUPER DUPER MUSICAL BIRTHDAY dearest SUPERSTAR @urstrulyMahesh sirrr

🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂



Always wishing U 'MINDBLOCK'ing BLOCKBUSTERS sirrr ! ❤️❤️🤗🤗



Keep Rocking with ur CUTE,SWEET & HANDSOME personality always Sir 🤗❤️🎶🕺 pic.twitter.com/ELRylMD5yi — DEVI SRI PRASAD (@ThisIsDSP) August 8, 2021

Adivi Sesh wrote, "Dear Superstar, as the world's wishes flood you, Team #MajorTheFilm & I only feel gratitude. Not just For the platform or guidance, but for your faith in us. In a world where faith & generosity run in short supply, you've continued showing the way. HBD sir @urstrulyMahesh"

Dear Superstar, as the world's wishes flood you, Team #MajorTheFilm & I only feel gratitude. Not just For the platform or guidance, but for your faith in us. In a world where faith & generosity run in short supply, you've continued showing the way. HBD sir @urstrulyMahesh ❤️🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/f9mJaLQRrf — Adivi Sesh (@AdiviSesh) August 8, 2021

Vennela Kishore wrote, "Wishing the forever prince..our dearest SUPER STAR a HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAYYY🤩🤩🤩🙏🙏🙏...lots of lov sir..will always be grateful to you for more reasons than one"





Wishing the forever prince..our dearest SUPER STAR a HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAYYY🤩🤩🤩🙏🙏🙏...lots of lov sir..will always be grateful to you for more reasons than one🙏🙏🙏🤩🤩🤩#HBDSuperstarMaheshBabu#SuperStarBirthdayBLASTER pic.twitter.com/VwnggUCrkv — vennela kishore (@vennelakishore) August 8, 2021



