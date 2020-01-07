Trending :
Two New Posters Released From 'Sarileru Neekevvaru'

Two New Posters Released From
The whole social media is going with the craze of 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' and 'Ala Vaikunthapuramulo'. These movies are making the festive spirit of the upcoming festival 'Pongal' to raise a notch higher.

Coming to promotions, both movie makers, are making all stones unturned and releasing new stills from the movie. Now, coming to 'Sarileru Neekevvaru', Mahesh Babu starrer complete entertainer is making all the audience wait for the release as yesteryear's actress Vijayashanti is also playing an important role in this movie.

A few minutes ago, the makers released two new posters from the movie… Have a look!


The two new posters show off our dear Mahesh in a complete Army attire. The first image is the rough look of Major Ajay and the second one is the stylish one with Mahesh holding the sunnies.

11th December is going o be a big one for all the audience as this movie gets dropped on big screens.

