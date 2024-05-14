Live
- Sex scandal: Kumaraswamy labels K’taka Dy CM 'shark'; Shivakumar expresses sympathy for Gowda family
- Govt sells India as a 365-day tourist destination at IMEX Frankfurt
- Assam minister takes potshot against BJP old guards
- Jaipur child suffering from rare disease administered injection worth Rs 17.50 cr
- AWS CEO Adam Selipsky steps down, Matt Garman to head Amazon’s cloud arm
- India Skills Competition 2024 to kick off on May 15
- Viral Sandeshkhali video: Calcutta HC bars police from taking coercive action against BJP leader
- Carrying copy of Constitution, INDIA bloc nominee Manish Tewari files nomination from Chandigarh
- Sagar community celebrates Bhageeratha Jayanti Across the south Indian states.
- Powering Amethi-Raebareli campaign: Cong invokes Gandhi family’s 100-year-old ties with pocket boroughs
Just In
Israeli troops entering deeper into Rafah: Eyewitnesses
Israeli troops have advanced deeper into Rafah, eyewitnesses in Gaza's overcrowded southernmost city said on Tuesday.
Gaza/Tel Aviv: Israeli troops have advanced deeper into Rafah, eyewitnesses in Gaza's overcrowded southernmost city said on Tuesday.
Israeli tanks were said to have moved from the east of the city into neighbourhoods further west, including the al-Janina district.
The Israeli army did not initially comment on the reports.
Israel's allies, including its main backer, the US, have been warning Israel for weeks against a ground offensive into Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had been sheltering from fighting elsewhere in the coastal strip.
Almost 4,50,000 people have left the city since Israel began advancing on the city's eastern outskirts last week, according to the UN.
Hamas announced on Tuesday that its fighters had attacked an Israeli troop transport in Rafah. Rescue helicopters had landed in the al-Salam neighbourhood to evacuate the wounded. This neighbourhood is also located deeper inside the city.