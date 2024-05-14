Live
Just In
Goods train in Russia derails after drone attack
A goods train was derailed by a suspected Ukrainian drone attack in the southwestern Russian region of Volgograd, a Russian media report said.
Moscow: A goods train was derailed by a suspected Ukrainian drone attack in the southwestern Russian region of Volgograd, a Russian media report said.
The drone crashed into the fuel tank, the Baza Telegram channel reported. However, the press service of the Russian railways just said "outside interference" had caused the incident.
"According to preliminary information, there are no injuries," it added in a statement.
The derailed train damaged 300 metres of track near the village of Kotluban. Videos on social media showed derailed wagons scattered across the tracks. Some of them were badly damaged.
It took several hours before one lane of the railway line could be reopened.
The region is located more than 300 kilometres from the border with Ukraine.