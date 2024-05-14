Live
Sex scandal: Kumaraswamy labels K'taka Dy CM 'shark'; Shivakumar expresses sympathy for Gowda family
- Govt sells India as a 365-day tourist destination at IMEX Frankfurt
- Assam minister takes potshot against BJP old guards
- Jaipur child suffering from rare disease administered injection worth Rs 17.50 cr
- AWS CEO Adam Selipsky steps down, Matt Garman to head Amazon’s cloud arm
- India Skills Competition 2024 to kick off on May 15
- Viral Sandeshkhali video: Calcutta HC bars police from taking coercive action against BJP leader
- Carrying copy of Constitution, INDIA bloc nominee Manish Tewari files nomination from Chandigarh
- Sagar community celebrates Bhageeratha Jayanti Across the south Indian states.
- Powering Amethi-Raebareli campaign: Cong invokes Gandhi family’s 100-year-old ties with pocket boroughs
Seven rescued from after fire breaks out at Income Tax office in Delhi
Seven people, including two women, were rescued after a fire broke out at the Income Tax Office (ITO) building in the national capital on Tuesday, officials said.
New Delhi: Seven people, including two women, were rescued after a fire broke out at the Income Tax Office (ITO) building in the national capital on Tuesday, officials said.
Several people working in the building were evacuated through windows using ladders, a fire department official said.
Delhi Fire Service (DFS) Director Atul Garg said a call regarding the blaze at the CR building, ITO opposite the old Delhi Police Headquarters was received at 2.25 p.m.
"A total of 21 fire tenders were rushed to the spot," he said, adding that at 4 p.m. a message was received from the spot that seven persons (5 men and 2 women) were rescued safely by DFS personnel from the third floor.
