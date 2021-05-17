Top
Two villains in Allu Arjun's Pushpa

Pushpa
Pushpa Movie
Stylish Star Allu Arjun is currently busy working on an exciting film Pushpa.

Sukumar is the director of the movie. The makers are extremely happy with the way the output has come out so far. They decided to release the movie in two parts and an appropriate shoot plan is being made accordingly.

Interestingly, Allu Arjun is going to lock horns with two actors in the film. There will be two villains in the movie and Fahadh Faasil is going to be the main villain. Fahadh's entry will be made only during the end of the first part and Allu Arjun will fight with another actor in the first part.

The makers have kept the name of the other actor on suspense for now. As of now, the film unit is waiting for the pandemic to come to an end. More details on the film will come out soon.

