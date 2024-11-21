Udvegam Court Drama Release Postponed to November 29

The court drama Udvegam, produced by G. Shankar and L. Madhu under the banners of Kala Srishti International and Manideep Entertainment, has had its release date delayed by one week. Originally scheduled to release on November 22, the film will now hit theaters worldwide on November 29.

Directed by Mahipal Reddy, Udvegam stars Trigun in the lead role, with actress Deepika playing the female protagonist. The film also features a strong supporting cast, including Srikanth Bharath, Suresh Naidu, Paruchuri Gopalakrishna, Shivakrishna, and Anjali. Cinematography for the film is handled by Ajay, and the music is composed by Karthik Kodagandla.

Udvegam marks a significant entry in the courtroom drama genre, following the success of films like Vakeel Saab (2021). This film also marks Trigun’s 25th movie, adding to the excitement surrounding its release.

The film's promotional materials have already created a buzz among audiences, especially those fond of courtroom dramas. However, due to technical reasons, the release has been postponed. The film's producers officially confirmed the delay during a press meet.

Producers Shankar and Madhu shared, We initially planned to release Udvegam on November 22, but due to some technical reasons, we have decided to delay the release by one week. The movie will now be released worldwide on November 29. We will be releasing the film in a large number of theaters across the Telugu states, as well as in Karnataka, other parts of India, and internationally. We are also ramping up promotions over the next week. Though we regret the delay, we assure audiences that the content will fully satisfy their expectations. We are committed to making Udvegam a huge hit when it releases on November 29.

Director Mahipal Reddy also addressed the delay, saying, We were just as excited as the audience for the release on November 22. However, due to some minor technical issues, we had to postpone the release. Our aim is to deliver a perfect final product, and while the release is delayed by a week, we are confident that the film will be well worth the wait. We hope audiences will support us when the film hits theaters on November 29.















