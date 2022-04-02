Ugadi Special: Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Junior NTR And A Few Other Tollywood Stars Poured Festive Wishes Through Social Media

Today is a special day for all the Telugu people as we all celebrated auspicious Ugadi festival with much joy… Last couple of years we all are tired fighting with Covid-19 and most of us even didn't celebrate the festivals being far away from friends and relatives. This year as the situation is better, the festival is celebrated with high spirits and much joy… Even most of the Tollywood stars like Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Junior NTR and a few others poured the festival wishes through their social media pages…

Chiranjeevi

Along with sharing a beautiful pic… He also wished, "అందరికీ శ్రీ శుభకృత్ నామ ఉగాది శుభాకాంక్షలు ! ఈ ఉగాది అందరికీ అన్ని శుభాలు కలిగించాలని, అందరి జీవితాల్లో సుఖ సంతోషాలు వెల్లి విరియాలని కోరుకుంటున్నాను!"

He also shared a beautiful video of pooja room and showcased how his family celebrated the festival with his family…

Mahesh Babu

Wishing you all a very happy Ugadi! May this day usher in love, harmony and prosperity! 🙏 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) April 2, 2022

Pooja Hegde

Today on #HinduNewYear let's celebrate this auspicious day together 🤗 Somewhere as #GudiPadwa somewhere as #Ugadi somewhere as #chetichand somewhere as #Navratri and somewhere as #Navreh I wish a very Happy New Year to every Hindu today🥰🌼🌸 — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) April 2, 2022

Tamannah Bhatia

Along with sharing the new poster of F3, she also wrote, "మా #F3Movie టీమ్ తరపున మీకు,మీ కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు శ్రీ శుభకృత్ నామ సంవత్సర ఉగాది శుభాకాంక్షలు అన్ని రుచుల సమపాళ్ళ సమ్మేళనంతో సమ్మర్ లో సాలిడ్ గా కలుద్దాం".

Karthi

Andarikki #Ugadi Subakankshalu! Wishing you all prosperity and best of health! — Actor Karthi (@Karthi_Offl) April 2, 2022

Keerthy Suresh

Andariki #Ugadi Subhakankshalu! May this auspicious day bring you and your family light and happiness!😊❤️ pic.twitter.com/mAJ5F9oE3u — Keerthy Suresh (@KeerthyOfficial) April 2, 2022

Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Ram Charan Tej

కొత్త ఊహలని చిగురింప చేస్తూ, సరి కొత్త లక్ష్యాలతో, ఈ సంవత్సరం అంతా నవ్వుల ఆనందాలతో తెలుగు వారందరు విరాజిల్లాలని కోరుకుంటూ ప్రతీ ఒక్కరికి శ్రీ శుభకృత్ నామ సంవత్సర శుభాకాంక్షలు ! — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) April 2, 2022

Junior NTR

మీకు మరియు మీ కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు శ్రీ శుభకృత్ నామ సంవత్సర ఉగాది శుభాకాంక్షలు. Wishing everyone a Happy Ugadi, Gudi Padwa and Chaitra Sukhladi. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) April 2, 2022

Ram Potheneni

He shared a new poster of his new movie 'The Warrior' and wished his fans 'Happy Ugadi'…

Manchu Manoj

He wished by jotting down, "అందరికీ శ్రీ శుభకృతు నామ సంవత్సర ఉగాది శుభాకాంక్షలు! పేరుకి తగ్గట్టే ఈ సంవత్సరం అందరికీ సకల శుభాలూ జరగాలని మనస్ఫూర్తిగా కోరుకుంటున్నాను. #Ugadi #Ugadi2022 #ugadhi".

Varun Tej

Naga Shourya

Balakrishna

He wished all his fans with a long post on his Facebook… "Subhakrith Nama Telugu New Year Greetings. I wish that this auspicious new year brings good luck to everyone.

On the day of Vasantha Buthuvu Chaitra month, we will be celebrating the first day of Telugu year and the beginning of the same creation, Ugadi or Ugadi festival.

Ugasya Adi: It is called Ugadi. Uga means star sign. This means the beginning of Ugadi. In the 60th years of the first year of Brahma Kalpam, we have now entered the year of Subhakrit.

I think that any program that starts on Ugadi day will continue as a success. Happy to launch a new hospital management software "Basavatarakam Hospital Information Management" (BHIM) developed by Geetam University on this Ugadi day.

Over the past few months Geetam University Software Engineers have worked hard to build this software with all your help. My congratulations to all of them.

On this occasion, I express my best wishes to Geetham University Chief Technology Officer Gopalakrishna garu. Appreciate everyone who helped and suggested in the design of the new software. This software has been made to fit future needs with a number of modern futures. With the collaboration of this software, our hospital data management, patient information privacy can be improved and more able to serve patients in hospitals. I hope our hospital will be transformed into a "paperless hospital" in the future.

Once again I am wishing all the people of Telugu states a very happy new year Ugaadi."

Happy Ugadi…