‘Ugly Story’ movie glimpse promises an intensified thriller

"Ugly Story," a cinematic venture jointly produced by Lucky Media and Riyaziya Productions, directed by Pranava Swaroop, is poised to make waves with its compelling narrative featuring Nandu and Avika Gor in lead roles. The released glimpses of the film have already captivated audiences, setting the stage for its much-anticipated release.

Director Pranava Swaroop expressed his confidence in the movie's success, stating, "We are gearing up for a hit in 2024 with 'Ugly Story,' a collaborative effort between Lucky Media and Riyaziya Productions. Producers Bekkem Venugopal, Subhashini, and Konda Laxman believed in my vision and story, making it possible for us to create this film without compromising on our creative vision."

Highlighting the positive reception of the initial releases, Swaroop mentioned the overwhelming response to the first look and the recent glimpse. He specifically noted the impact of a powerful dialogue delivered by Nandu in the teaser's climax, emphasizing that such thought-provoking lines aimed at the youth will be a hallmark of the movie.

As the film enters its post-production phase, Swaroop shared the team's excitement about unveiling the teaser and trailer in a unique manner to further impress the audience. Grateful for the continuous support received from the audience since the release of the first look, the director expressed hope that this momentum would carry forward, ensuring "Ugly Story" becomes a significant success when it hits the big screen.