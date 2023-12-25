‘Umapathi’ clears censor; all set to hit screens on Dec 29th

“Umapathi” has successfully cleared the censor formalities, gearing up for its theatrical release on December 29. In a cinematic landscape where audiences appreciate love stories with fresh concepts and engaging narratives, “Umapathi” stands out as a rural love story, a genre that has become increasingly rare. The film stars Anuragh as the lead hero and Avika Gor, known for her role in “Chinnari Pellikuthuru,” as the heroine. Directed by Satya Dwarapudi, the movie is produced by K Koteswar Rao under the banners of Krishi Creations and Avika Screen Creations.

Anticipation for “Umapathi” has been on the rise, fueled by the release of posters, songs, teaser, and theatrical trailer. The censor officials, after viewing the film, praised the team, describing it as a wholesome entertainer suitable for family audiences. The movie gets U/A certificate and is now set to hit theaters on December 29th.

The music for “Umapathi” is composed by Shakthikanth Karthick, known for his work on blockbuster movies like “Fidaa.” Raghavendra handles the cinematography, while Goutham Raju and Nani take care of the editing. Venkat Are manages the art department, and the lyrics are penned by Chandrabose, Murthy Devagupthapu, and Bhaskarabhatla.

The film boasts a notable ensemble cast, including Posani Krishna Murali, Thulasi, Praveen, Auto Ram Prasad, Trinadh, Srimannarayana, Bhadram, Srinivas, and Jayavani. With its unique storyline and positive feedback from the censor board, Umapathi promises to offer a refreshing cinematic experience to audiences on its release.