Unknown Interesting Facts about Anushka Shetty that you should know!

Anushka Shetty is one of the most loved actresses in India. Baahubali has given a platform to act in any language she desires. Just like Prabhas, she is also one of the most beloved actors in India, these days. She is celebrating her 39th birthday on 7th November. Many know her as Jejemma, Arundhathi, Devasena and Bhagamathie. But who is Anushka and from where did she come from? Few people know and many don't. Let's get to know some unknown interesting facts about Anushka.

1) Anushka's real name is Sweety Shetty. Few know this but why did she get the name Sweety? Her parents liked the way she looked as a baby and they loved the name, Sweety. So, they did not change her name to anything else after they thought of Sweety. Puri Jagannath decided to give her Anushka name after Super auditions.

2) Anushka never learned acting or dancing. Anushka joined Bharat Thakur's school of yoga and then she became an instructor. She never thought about modelling or acting as a career. When she got an opportunity to work in Super, she got trained in dancing while shooting for the film. She learned acting from Kodi Ramakrishna, the legendary senior director of Tel;ugu Cinema who made Arundhathi with her. Until then, she was recognised as another new arrival who can be used as a beauty doll on screen.

3) Anushka can speak fluently in Tulu, Kannada and Telugu, English. The interesting unknown fact is that Anushka never went to a tutor to learn

4) Anushka feared to climb on an elephant while shooting for Jejemma song sequence in Arundhati. To give that shot she took ten days everyday post shoot just for that scene.

5) Anushka goes to any length to help a person. Once, she gave 90% of the advance amount she got from signing a movie to help her staff member, even though she needed that amount.

We wish Anushka a very happy birthday and many more years of great success.