Upasana Calls Her Husband Ram Charan ‘Precious’ And Shares Her Birthday Celebration Pics

Tollywood's ace actor ram Charan Tej's wife Upasana Kamineni celebrated her 33rd birthday yesterday and turned a year older. She always keeps herself active on social media and will be in touch with her fans. Off late, she dropped her birthday celebrations pics and tagged her dear husband as 'Precious'…



In all these pics, Upasana is happily cutting the cake along with her dear hubby Charan. They looked great together in party outfits too! Upasana also thanked all for making her day turn into a special one by jotting down, "Precious Thank you all for making me feel special in ur own sweet way".

Ram Charan Tej

Ram Charan wished his wife sharing a special family pic on his Instagram page yesterday. The couple looked lovely posing along with Chiranjeevi and Surekha… He wrote, "To my dearest @upasanakaminenikonidela … happiest birthday".

Even Chiranjeevi also shared the same pic and wished his daughter-in-law with a special post… "Wishing our beloved Daughter-in-law @upasanakaminenikonidela a very Happy Birthday! Stay blessed!!"

Speaking about Ram Charan's work front, he was last seen in Chiranjeevi's Acharya and Rajamouli's RRR movies. Next he will be part of Shankar's untitled movie which has Kiara Ali Advani as the lead actress. Anjali, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, and Naveen Chandra are roped in to play important characters.