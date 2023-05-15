Upasana's First Mother's Day: A Bold and Touching Message that Resonates

Young entrepreneur and wife of Ram Charan, Upasna Kamineni, is about to embark on a significant and memorable new chapter in her life as she prepares to welcome her soon-to-be-born baby. On the occasion of Mother's Day, Upasana took to Instagram to proudly display her baby bump, accompanied by a powerful and heartfelt message.

"I take immense pride in embracing motherhood for all the right reasons. My decision was not influenced by societal expectations or the need to conform. Becoming a mother was not driven by a desire to uphold a legacy or strengthen my marriage. I chose to have a child when I felt emotionally prepared to provide the unconditional love and care that my child deserves for their overall well-being," Upasana expressed in her post. She concluded by celebrating her first Mother's Day.

Recently, Upasana's baby shower ceremony took place, with the presence of various members of the Mega family, including Chiranjeevi and his wife Surekha, who bestowed their blessings upon the mom-to-be.