Upcoming Biopics on Aarti Agarwal, Dasari, and Uday Kiran?

Tollywood: The biopic trend is picking up slowly and with the popularity that OTT platforms are gaining, many filmmakers want to attempt biopics. Now, the latest reports in Tollywood reveal that biopics on Uday Kiran and Aarthi Agarwal might get announced soon. A couple of top filmmakers are planning to do these movies.

Uday Kiran's biopic is in the news since the time he breathed his last. But, all of a sudden, the discussion of Aarti Agarwal is now doing rounds in the media.

On the other hand, there is a talk that a biopic on the life of Dasari Narayana Rao is also under making. A production house is in talks with a leading digital platform. Since movies are a topic of interest for many, the filmmakers want to test their luck and make money out of it.