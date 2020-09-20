Upendra Inspired Sampoornesh Babu To Become A Hero 

Many sandalwood actors have showcased their talent in their craft and gone on to become famous in other film industries. Prakash Raj, Rajinikanth, B. Saroja Devi, Rashmika Madanna, Kokila Mohan, and Rakshitha are examples to name a few. Now, it appears it is the turn of Upendra who is being cast in many Telugu movies.

The actor has a huge fan following in Tollywood too after he was seen in several Telugu movies, some straight Telugu movie and others dubbed versions of his Kannada movies. But guess what? The actor will be next working with none other than a young atcor from the Megastar family. By now, you must have guessed who we are talking about. Yes. it is Varun Tej. This news has put Uppi fans on cloud nine and his following too has seen a swell in numbers.

Now, wheh we talk about fans it's not just the moviebuff we are talking about. Let us tell you Upendra has fans even among Telugu actors. We hear that Telugu actor Sampoornesh Babu who is commonly known as the Burning Star of Tollywood is a huge fan of Sandalwood Real Star Upendra.

Sampoo, as he is fondly called by people in the industry, is known for his own style of expressions in his movies and has a huge fan base himself in the Telugu film industry.

The news about Sampoo looking up to Upendra was revealed by none other than the actor himself on his Facebook while greeting Upendra on his birthday. Inspite of being a Telugu actor, Sampoorneshgreeted the sandalwood actor in kannada on his FB.

Together with posting a photo of himself with the Sandalwood star, the actor stated "The actor who became an inspiration for me to become a lead actor, my most favourite actor. My hearty greetings on his birthday," posted the Telugu Burning Star on his Facebook wall.

Sampoornesh is famously known for his acting skills and his choice of movies are way different from the rest. He picks famous scenes from hit movies and portrays them in a satirical way or with extreme expressions. As a result, Sampoo occasionally also draws the wrath of many lead actors. But yet, he is one of the famous comedy actors in Telugu who has a huge fan following.

It is good to see people looking for inspiration outside their own industry. In this case a Tollywood actor getting inspired by a Sandalwood hero. Here's a look at what Sampoornesh Babu posted on his Facebook on the occasion of Uppi's birthday







