Upendra’s ‘UI’ to hit screens on Dec 20

Kannada superstar Upendra's much-awaited directorial project, #UI, has locked its global release date for December 20

Kannada superstar Upendra's much-awaited directorial project, #UI, has locked its global release date for December 20. Produced by Lahari Films, G Manoharan, and Venus Entertainers, with KP Srikanth and Naveen Manoharan as co-producers, the film has already created a buzz with its unique teaser that transports viewers into a fantasy world.

The latest release date announcement, featuring Upendra holding a massive gun and exuding dynamic energy, has gone viral on social media, further heightening anticipation.

#UI stars Reeshma Nanaiah in the lead, alongside Nidhi Subbaiah, Murali Sharma, and P Ravi Shankar in key roles. The film promises to be a visual spectacle, with top technicians like Ajanish B Loknath of Kantara fame composing the music, Siva Kumar J (KGF fame) as the art director, and HC Venugopal (A & H2O) handling cinematography. VFX is being supervised by Nirmal Kumar, known for his work in Vikrant Rona.

