Uppena gets big appreciation on TV

Uppena is one of the super hit films in Telugu that released in the recent past. Vaishnav Tej and Krithi Shetty played the lead roles in the film. The movie introduced Buchi Babu Sana as the director in the film. The film recently premiered on TV and got very good ratings.

The film's first telecast received 18.51 TVR and the second telecast received 11.37 ratings. Touted to be a romantic drama, the film has music scored by Devi Sri Prasad.

The film scored well in theatres and received good collections. The same talk has been reflected in the film's response on television.

Uppena is one of the romantic dramas in Telugu that touched a sensitive topic. Mythri Movie Makers is the production house bankrolling the film. The film is expected to be remade in other languages soon.