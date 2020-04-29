Uppena moved to December!

Tollywood: Mega hero Panja Vaishnav Tej is making his debut with the movie Uppena. The movie also marks the debut of the heroine Krithi Shetty. Vijay Setupathi plays the main antagonist in the movie. Buchi Babu, a former associate of Sukumar is the director of the movie. The makers were supposed to release the movie in the first week of April but got postponed because of the lockdown.

According to the latest reports in the filmnagar, we came to know that the makers are now thinking of releasing the film during December. Since it will take time for people to come to theatres, even after the lockdown comes to an end, the makers analyzed the situation and wanted to aim the film's release for Christmas.

Devi Sri Prasad is the music director of the movie. Sukumar is associated with production. Mythri Movie Makers produced the movie.