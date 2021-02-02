Uppena Trailer Announcement: Junior NTR Will Unveil The Trailer On 4th February

One more hero from Mega family is all set to enter Tollywood… He is none other than Sai Dharam Tej's brother Panja Vaishnav Tej. This young actor is going to entertain the audience with 'Uppena' movie. Even the lead actress Kriti Shetty is also making her debut and thus, this movie is a crucial one for both these newbies. After much delay, the makers of this movie have announced the trailer release date.







This post has the trailer announcement video… With the beautiful BGM of "Ne Kallu Neeli Samudram…", the video shows a couple of lovely scenes from the movie. Then enters Junior NTR and a small scene from the 'Janatha Garage' movie has been added to this video. He doles out to show a small sample…

Off late, the makers also unveiled the lyrical video of "'JALA JALA JALAPAATHAM NUVVU…" song.





Being a romantic song, it shows off a few cosy scenes between the lead actors. This song bagged 2 million views in no time.

Uppena is directed by Bucchi Babu Sana and is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under Sukumar Writings and Mythri Movie Makers banners. Being the debut movie of Mega hero Panjaa Vaishnav Tej and Krithi Shetty, it is creating a buzz on social media with its interesting way of promotions. Having the story penned by ace director Sukumar, this movie has all the commercial elements to entertain all classes of audience. This movie also has Kollywood's versatile actor Vijay Sethupathi in a prominent role (Rayanam). While the music department is being handled by Devi Sri Prasad.

Uppena movie will hit the big screens on 12th February…