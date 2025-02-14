Urvashi Rautela expresses gratitude to Chiranjeevi for his heartfelt support

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela, who has made a strong presence in Telugu cinema, recently opened up about Megastar Chiranjeevi’s immense support during a personal crisis. The actress, who was last seen in Daaku Maharaj alongside Balakrishna and earlier performed a special number in Waltair Veerayya, expressed her deep admiration for Chiranjeevi's kindness.

Urvashi’s mother, Meenu Rautela, was recently hospitalized due to an intra-articular fracture in her left leg. As the situation became critical, Urvashi reached out to Chiranjeevi for assistance. Without hesitation, the Megastar immediately took action by coordinating with Apollo Hospital in Kolkata to ensure the best possible medical care. Thanks to his intervention, doctors successfully performed surgery, leading to her recovery.

Speaking about Chiranjeevi’s generosity, Urvashi told a Telugu news daily, “I have always heard about Chiranjeevi sir’s helping nature, but I got to witness it firsthand. During Waltair Veerayya, I observed his warmth and humility. When my mother faced this medical emergency, I sought his help, and he responded like a guardian angel. He assured me not to worry and personally arranged everything for her treatment.”

She further added, “I cannot express the love and support he showed during such a tough time. Despite his busy schedule, he constantly checked on us and made sure we were not hesitant to ask for help. His kindness has left an everlasting impact on our family. We will forever be indebted to him.”

Chiranjeevi, known for his philanthropic activities, once again proved why he is revered not just as an actor but also as a compassionate human being. His unwavering support in Urvashi’s difficult time has once again reaffirmed his reputation as a true Megastar, both on and off-screen.