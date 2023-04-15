Ustaad Bhagat Singh Completes Its First Schedule with High-Voltage Action

The popular actor Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is currently working on a new movie called "Ustaad Bhagat Singh", which is directed by Harish Shankar and features Sreeleela as the female lead. The film has just completed its first schedule, which lasted for eight days and included high-energy action scenes choreographed by Ram Lakshman with the participation of 1000 junior artists.

In addition to the action scenes, the team also shot some entertaining segments and romantic scenes in a specially constructed police station set. Several notable actors, including Narra Srinu, Chammak Chandra, Giri, Temper Vamsi, Nawab Shah, and Avinash from the hit movie KGF, were part of the first schedule. The producers are confident that the film will meet the expectations of fans once it is completed.

"Ustaad Bhagat Singh" is being produced on a grand scale by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers, with Ashutosh Rana, Gauthami, Naga Mahesh, and Temper Vamsi playing other important roles. Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad, who has previously composed fantastic albums for Pawan, is composing the music for this movie. It remains to be seen whether Harish Shankar can deliver another blockbuster like "Gabbar Singh" with this film.