‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’ to have a massive schedule from September 5th

Power Star Pawan Kalyan and director Harish Shankar together delivered one of the all-time blockbusters in the industry with “Gabbar Singh.” The blockbuster combo is back with another special movie “Ustaad Bhagat Singh” being made prestigiously under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers with Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar producing it.
The latest news is that the film’s massive schedule begins on September 5th. In this lengthy schedule, the team will shoot crucial sequences with Pawan Kalyan and other actors. Art director Anand Sai and his team constructed a huge set for this schedule.
Sreeleela is playing the love interest of Pawan Kalyan in the film which has music by Devi Sri Prasad, while Ayananka Bose is the cinematographer, Chota K Prasad is the editor. Stunt director duo Ram-Lakshman is choreographing the action sequences.