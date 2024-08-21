‘Utsavam’ team comes with a signature melody

The much-anticipated Telugu drama Utsavam, starring Dilip Prakash and Regina Cassandra in lead roles, is set to make a significant impact on audiences. Directed by Arjun Sai and produced by Suresh Patil under Hornbill Pictures, the film has already garnered attention with its impressive promotional content.

Adding to the buzz, the latest song from the film, "Marriages Are Made In Heaven," was released. Composed by the renowned Anup Rubens, this track is a beautiful signature melody that resonates instantly. The orchestration perfectly captures the essence of a wedding, enhancing the song's joyful and celebratory vibe.

Lyricist Anantha Sriram's words add an extra layer of charm, while Armaan Malik's mesmerizing vocals elevate the song to another level. The chemistry between Dilip Prakash and Regina Cassandra is beautifully showcased in this song, making it a highlight of the film.

Utsavam boasts a stellar supporting cast, including veteran actors Prakash Raj, Nassar, Rajendra Prasad, Brahmanandam, Ali, Prema, L.B. Sriram, Anish Kuruvilla, Priyadarshi, Amani, and Sudha. The film is further enriched by the contributions of acclaimed technicians, with cinematography by Rasul Ellor and editing by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao.

Scheduled for release on September 13, Utsavam will have a grand launch across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, distributed by Mythri Movie Distributors. With its strong cast, engaging storyline, and captivating music, the film is expected to make a significant mark at the box office.