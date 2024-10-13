V. Samudra’s Sons, Arun Maha Shiva and Ram Trivikram, to Star in 'Do Kaminey'

The Telugu film 'Do Kaminey' was formally launched, featuring Arun Maha Shiva and Ram Trivikram, sons of filmmaker V. Samudra, in the lead roles. The movie, produced by Chandra Pulugujju under the Chandu Creations banner, will be directed by Samudra himself. The project draws inspiration from the styles of well-known films like 'Sholay' and 'RRR' and aims to create a unique blend of action and drama.

The film’s launch event saw participation from actors Srikanth and Suman, alongside directors B. Gopal and A.S. Ravikumar. Suman gave the clap for the first scene, B. Gopal directed the shot, and Srikanth handed over the script. The team plans to begin regular shooting in the third week of November.

V. Samudra spoke about the project’s scope, explaining that 'Do Kaminey' is being developed as a pan-India film, with hopes of reaching a broad audience. He thanked those who attended the event and mentioned the support from the film industry as an encouraging start.

Producer Chandra Pulugujju noted that the film is the first under the Chandu Creations banner and that there are high expectations for the project. He added that the team is working closely together to ensure the production runs smoothly.

Both Arun Maha Shiva and Ram Trivikram shared their thoughts on being cast in the film. Ram Trivikram, who will be acting under his father’s direction for the first time, said it was a special moment for him. Arun Maha Shiva expressed appreciation for the opportunity, saying he looks forward to working with the cast and crew.

The lead actresses, Tasmayi and Sri Radha, also attended the launch, sharing their excitement for their roles. Music director Vinod mentioned that five songs have been recorded, and more work will be done on the background score. Cinematography will be handled by Sri Venkat, and editing by Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao.

'Do Kaminey' is expected to move into regular production soon, with further details about the cast and crew to be revealed in the coming weeks.















