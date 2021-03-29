Vaishnav Tej signs his next with Gireesaaya

Tollywood: Young Hero Vaishnav Tej received a warm welcome in Tollywood as a hero with the tremendous success of his debut movie 'Uppena' directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The movie raked 50 crores in its final run setting the benchmark high for the young hero.

Now the fans are eagerly waiting for the next project of Vaishnav Tej. As per the latest reports, the Mega Hero has signed his next under the direction of Gireesaaya. Touted to be a romantic entertainer, BVSN Prasad is bankrolling this project. Ketika Sharma who is playing the female lead in Akash Puri's 'Romantic' movie is now on board to romance Vaishnav Tej in this film.

Recently, the pair underwent a look test and the makers have zeroed down on Ketika. The production works are currently going on and the movie will hit the floors in April this year.