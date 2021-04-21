Vakeel Saab: 11 Days Collections Report

Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab theatrical run is almost coming to an end. With the 50 per cent occupancy rule in AP theatres and with the theatres in Telangana being shut, the film is ending its run at the box office. The movie ran for 11 days in theatres and made an amount more than 84.5 crores. The film collected 0.61 cr on the 11th day of release.

The following is the breakdown of the film's collections on 11th day of its release.

Nizam : Rs 20 Lakhs

Ceded : Rs 9 Lakhs

Uttarandhra: Rs 5 Lakhs

East Godavari: Rs 7 Lakhs

West Godavari: Rs 6 Lakhs

Guntur : Rs 6 Lakhs

Krishna : Rs 5 Lakhs

Nellore : Rs 3 Lakhs

AP-TG Total : Rs 0.61 Cr ( Rs 0.95 Cr Gross)

The following is the breakdown of the overall 11 Days Total World Wide Collections

Nizam : Rs 24.67 Cr

Ceded : Rs 12.73 Cr

Uttarandhra : Rs 11.56 Cr

East Godavari: Rs 6.32 Cr

West Godavari: Rs 6.82 Cr

Guntur : Rs 6.96 Cr

Krishna : Rs 4.85 Cr

Nellore : Rs 3.32 Cr

AP-TG Total Share :Rs 77.23 Cr

AP-TG Total Gross: Rs 119.15 Cr

Karnataka + Rest of India : Rs 3.65 Cr

Overseas : Rs 3.75 Cr

Total Worldwide Collections of Vakeel Saab Share: Rs 84.63 Cr

Total Worldwide Collections of Vakeel Saab: Rs 135.1 Cr Gross