Vakeel Saab becomes the biggest film in Pawan Kalyan's career

Highlights

Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab, in the direction of Venu Sriram, has become a big hit at the box office

Tollywood: Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab, in the direction of Venu Sriram, has become a big hit at the box office. Pawan Kalyan is extremely happy with the way the film has been received by the audiences at the box office. The actor acted along with Ananya Nagalla, Nivetha Thomas, Anjali and Prakash Raj, in the film. Now, we came to know that the film has dominated the performance of Athatinriki Daredi at the box office.

As per the trade reports, Pawan's latest film Vakeel Saab is now his biggest film at the box office, after beating the super successful family entertainer Atharintiki Daredi. The trade is also predicting that the film will have an open run for the next two weeks as releases are delayed due to various factors.

Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor jointly produced the film. Thaman scored the film's music. Vakeel Saab is the official remake of the Bollywood super hit film Pink.

