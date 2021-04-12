Vakeel Saab: Devi Sri Prasad congratulates Thaman

Tollywood: Powerstar Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab is the movie of the moment. The film is doing well at the box-office. There is no looking back for the movie in all the centers where the film has released. Thaman's music is getting special appreciations from everyone. Meanwhile, Devi Sri Prasad complimented Thaman that he came up with amazing score.

"What a Powerpacked comebak by our Powerstar @PawanKalyan sir. So glad that U took up this movie n made every message go so powerfully into d people dear sir. Amazing Performance dear @prakashraaj sir. So beautifully adapted n made by #SriramVenu Sir. Soulful performances by d girls @yoursanjali @i_nivethathomas @AnanyaNagalla & @shrutihaasan. @MusicThaman Amazing Score Dear Brother. Congrats to d entire team." posted Devi Sri Prasad on Twitter.

Directed by Sriram Venu, the movie is produced by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor. The film also features Ananya Nagalla, Nivetha Thomas and Anjali in the lead roles.