Varalakshmi Sarathkumar in NBK107

Nandamuri Balakrishna's next film is launched in the direction of Gopichandh Malineni. The untitled film is the actor's 107th and there is a huge anticipation around the film. The makers are very excited about bringing the best actors and technicians on board for the project. Interestingly, we came to know that versatile actress Varalakshmi Sarathkumar is playing a crucial role in the movie.

Varalakshmi Sarathkumar is playing a key role that has got a lot of intensity. She earlier acted in Gopichandh's Krack as Jayamma. The role got her a huge recognition at the box office. She is now looking forward to sharing the screen space with Balakrishna.

Mythri Movie Makers will bankroll the project. Thaman is scoring the music for the film. The film's shoot begins as soon as Balayya Babu wraps up Akhanda.