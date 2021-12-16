Varalakshmi Sharathkumar role in Samantha's next

Tollywood star beauty Samantha is awaiting the release of her upcoming film 'Shakuntalam'. Touted to be a mythological drama, Gunashekar is helming this project.

On the other hand, Samantha is also busy with her next flick 'Yashoda'. Being directed by newcomers Hari and Harish, ace producer Shivalenka Krishna Prasad is bankrolling this project. A star actress is now onboard to play a key role in this film. Varalakshmi Sharathkumar who was recently seen in 'Krack' starring Ravi Teja has been busy with a bunch of Tamil films in her pipeline. Now, the actress who is on board for 'Yashoda' has already joined the shooting sets. Billed to be a female-centric movie, Samantha will be the lead heroine.

Sam who has been suffering from a mild cough is taking a rest at her residence. After recovering, she will join the sets of 'Yashoda'.