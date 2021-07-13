'Varudu' actor in Ram-Linguswamy project

Most of the other language stars have been entering Tollywood lately as villains. Another Kollywood Actor who is also going to turn as a villain for a Telugu film is Arya. Arya is a noted actor in Tollywood as well. He played the main antagonist role in Allu Arjun's 'Varudu'.

Now, the actor is all set to play the bad guys in Ram Pothineni's upcoming film under the direction of Linguswamy. It seems like Arya got a powerful villain role in this yet-to-be-titled movie. Krithi Shetty is playing the female lead in this film.

The fans are excited to see Arya in a straight Telugu film after long time. The film unit will officially soon confirm Arya's presence in the project.

Currently, the makers of RAPO19 started the film's shoot, which is progressing in Hyderabad.