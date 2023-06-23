Varun Sandesh gets injured in ‘Constable’ sets

Actor Varun Sandesh has reportedly sustained injuries while shooting for his upcoming film, “Constable,” in Hyderabad. The “Happy Days” actor injured his leg while performing a heavy-duty action sequence on the film’s set yesterday. Soon after providing him the first aid, the movie’s unit rushed Varun to a private hospital for treatment.



As per the latest update, doctors advised Varun Sandesh to take a break from his shootings and complete rest for at least a month. Following the unexpected mishap, “Constable” shoot has come to a sudden halt and the filming will resume as soon as Varun recuperates from the injury. The film is being directed by Aryan Subhan and produced by “Balagam” Jagadish. The makers have wrapped up 40 percent of the shoot so far. Varun Sandesh was last seen in a crucial role in Sundeep Kishan’s “Michael.”