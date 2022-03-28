Varun Tej Announces His Next With Praveen Sattaru

Tollywood's young actor Varun Tej is all set to hit the big screens soon with his sports drama 'Ghani'. He will be seen as a boxer in this movie. Well, today he announced his next project and shared the pooja ceremony pics on his social media page. This time he will be team young director Praveen Sattaru who is working with Nagarjuna for the Ghost movie.



In these pics, Varun Tej is seen posing along with his father Naga Babu and mother Padmaja. They also handed over the script to the team. Even the producer BVSN Prasad and director Praveen Sattaru are seen in the pics. Naga Babu clapped the board for the first shot and is all happy. Sharing the pics, Varun also wrote, "To new beginnings!! @PraveenSattaru man!.. let's get it started… #VT12".

According to the sources, this Varun Tej's 12th project is a unique-concept based movie. Mickey J Meyer will score the tunes while Avinash Kolla will head the Art department.

So, VT 12 will be directed by Praveen Sattaru and is produced by Bapineedu and BVSN Prasad under the SVCC banner.

Speaking about Ghani movie, Varun Tej is essaying the role of boxer Abdul Ghani Usman aka Ghani in this sports drama while Jagapathi Babu will be seen as Eswarnath and Saiee Manjrekar is the lead actress of this movie. Bollywood's ace actor Suniel Shetty and Kannada superstar Upendra, Naveen Chandra, Nadhiya, Naresh and Tanikella Bharani are essaying the prominent roles. Varun Tej underwent boxing training under Tony Jeffries, the former England boxer who won a bronze at the 2008 Summer Olympics to best fit the bill.

Ghani movie is directed by Kiran Korrapati and is produced by Sidhu Mudda and Allu Bobby under the Renaissance Pictures and Allu Bobby Company banners. This movie will now hit the theatres on 8th April, 2022!