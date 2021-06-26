Varun Tej hikes his remuneration?

Mega Hero Varun Tej has been grabbing the attention of the audience with his back-to-back hit movies lately. The actor whose recent outing 'F2: Fun and Frustration' became a biggest hit at the box office has now made it to the news by joining the 10 crore club.

The actor who is going to receive 8 + crores as remuneration for 'F'3 movie has suddenly hiked his paycheck. The 'Gadalakonda Ganesh' actor is now demanding a hefty paycheck of 12 crores for his upcoming movie under the production of Bhogavilli Prasad.



However, the producers who are not ready to give 12 crores as remuneration have decided to offer 8 crores remuneration and give 4 crores from the profit share to Varun Tej.



On the work front, Varun Tej is busy with Ghani, and F3 currently. The actor will soon sign a new film. More details will come out soon.

