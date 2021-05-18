Varun Tej - Sai Pallavi - Venky

Mega Prince Varun Tej is currently doing two films. One of them is Ghani and the other one is F3. Apart from these two, he seems to be planning to do another film in the direction of Venky Kudmula of Chaloand Bheeshma fame. The buzz is that Sai Pallavi will play the leading lady in the film. There is no clarity on the project but the news is currently trending viral on social media.

Venky Kudumula wanted to work with a star hero, right after the success of Bheeshma. But, things did not work out and he has to go back to working with young heroes. The buzz is that the actor and director are in touch for quite some time and are discussing the script.

Most likely, the film will hit the floors by year-end. By that time, Varun will finish his pending commitments. UV Creations will produce the film.