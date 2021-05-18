Top
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Varun Tej - Sai Pallavi - Venky

Varun Tej - Sai Pallavi
x

Varun Tej - Sai Pallavi 

Highlights

Mega Prince Varun Tej is currently doing two films. One of them is Ghani and the other one is F3. Apart from these two, he seems to be planning to do another film in the direction of Venky Kudmula of Chaloand Bheeshma fame.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mega Prince Varun Tej is currently doing two films. One of them is Ghani and the other one is F3. Apart from these two, he seems to be planning to do another film in the direction of Venky Kudmula of Chaloand Bheeshma fame. The buzz is that Sai Pallavi will play the leading lady in the film. There is no clarity on the project but the news is currently trending viral on social media.

Venky Kudumula wanted to work with a star hero, right after the success of Bheeshma. But, things did not work out and he has to go back to working with young heroes. The buzz is that the actor and director are in touch for quite some time and are discussing the script.

Most likely, the film will hit the floors by year-end. By that time, Varun will finish his pending commitments. UV Creations will produce the film.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X