Varun Tej to enter Bollywood?

Mega prince Varun Tej is currently busy with the shoot of F3 and Ghani in Telugu. The actor is also working on a couple of interesting scripts. Meanwhile, we learned that the actor will soon make his debut in the Bollywood film industry.

Going by the latest reports in Tollywood, Varun Tej is approached by a leading Bollywood production house for an interesting project. Varun Tej is in talks with a director from Hindi Cinema. The talks are still going on and the complete details of the same will be out soon.



If the buzz is true, Varun Tej will be the second hero after Varun Tej to make his debut in Hindi Cinema. Earlier, Ram Charan made his debut with the film Zanjeer in Hindi. The actor tasted a flop with his first film in Hindi.

