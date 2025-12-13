Varun Tej wins hearts as he bakes cake for his son

Mega hero Varun Tej Konidela delighted fans by offering a rare and heartwarming peek into his life as a new father. The actor recently took to social media to share a candid moment of himself baking a cake for his infant son, instantly striking an emotional chord with his followers.

The photo, simple yet full of warmth, shows Varun deeply focused on the task at hand. Surrounded by baking tools, flavour bottles, and scattered ingredients, the frame captures the joyful chaos of parenthood. Far removed from the glamour of film sets, the moment reflects a father wholeheartedly embracing his new role.

Adding to the charm was Varun Tej’s playful caption, “Focus level: Baking a masterpiece,” which drew an overwhelming response online. Fans were quick to shower praise, calling him “ultimate dad goals” and appreciating the actor for sharing such a genuine, relatable side of himself.

Varun Tej and his wife, actress Lavanya Tripathi, welcomed their baby boy earlier this year. While the couple has shared a few glimpses of their journey as first-time parents, this post stood out for its sincerity and emotional simplicity.

The image highlights a softer, more personal side of Varun Tej—one that resonates deeply with audiences and reminds fans that beyond the action roles and stardom lies a doting father enjoying life’s sweetest moments.