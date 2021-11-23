Varun Tej's 'Ghani' to get postponed again?

Tollywood actor Varun Tej is ready with his boxing drama "Ghani". The film is initially announced for December 3rd release but it was later pushed to December 24th after Balakrishna's "Akhanda" is hitting the screens on December 2nd. Nani's upcoming film "Shyam Singha Roy" was announced for December 24th long ago and the makers of "Ghani" initiated talks with the producers of that Nani and Sai Pallavi starrer to push the release.

The makers are strict on their stand and rejected the proposal. The teaser of "Shyam Singha Roy" too generated enough buzz on the film. At the same time, Allu Aravind is unhappy with the move as Allu Arjun's "Pushpa" and Varun Tej's "Ghani" will release in a gap of a week.

As per the latest grapevine, the makers of "Ghani" now pushed the release of the film and the new release date will be announced soon.

Though they considered December 10th for the film's release, a bunch of new announcements are made. "Ghani" may now have release during the Republic Day weekend next year. Kiran Korrapati directed the boxing drama and Varun Tej, Saiee Manjrekar, Upendra, Suniel Setty, Nadiya and Naveen Chandra played the lead roles.