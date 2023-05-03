VD 12: Vijay Devarakonda And Sreeleela’s New Movie Gets Launched Today

Tollywood’s ace actor Vijay Devarakonda already announced his new movie with ace filmmaker Gautam Tinnanuri of Malli Rava and Jersey fame. Being a cop drama, glam doll Sreeleela is the lead actress of this movie. Off late, the makers officially launched this movie and shared the beautiful pics on social media… VD 12 commenced in Hyderabad with a formal pooja and the lead actors Sreeleela and Vijay made their presence and are all happy to begin their new journey!



Along with the makers, even Vijay and Sreeleela also shared the launch event pics on their Twitter pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the pics, Sreeleela also wrote, “A morning full of smiles. Started on such a positive note. Can’t wait to start shooting With the super chill and sweet @TheDeverakonda and @gowtam19 garu @vamsi84 #SaiSoujanya @NavinNooli #GirishGangadharan @SitharaEnts @Fortune4Cinemas #SrikaraStudios #VD12”.

The movie is tentatively titled as VD 12 and it is officially launched at 11:16 AM today in Hyderabad. Ace producer S Radha Krishna (Chinababu) of Haarika and Hassine Creations handed over the script to the team while Paruchuri Mahendra, MD of Pragati Printers switched on the camera. Another special guest of the event, Chukkapalli Suresh, Honorary Counsel General of South Korea, clapped for the first shot. The regular shooting of this movie will begin in June…

Crew Details:

Cinematographer: Girish Gangadharan (National Award Winner for Jallikattu)

Editor: Navin Nooli

Art Director: Avinash Kolla

Music Director: Anirudh Ravichander

The pics showcased Vijay Devarakonda sporting in a blue kurta while Sreeleela looked beautiful in yellow anarkali…

The catchy caption, ‘I don't know where I belong, to tell you whom I betrayed - Anonymous Spy’ raised the expectations on the movie. Well, VD 12 is being helmed by Gautam Tinnanuri and produced by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the Sithara Entertainments banner in association with Fortune Four Cinemas.