Vedalam Telugu Remake: Keerthy Suresh Or Sai Pallavi For Chiranjeevi?

After Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi made a comeback through the movie "Khaidi No.150", he is busy with a series of projects.



Now, we hear that the Mega star has given a green signal for a remake movie. The Kollywood movie "Vedalam" which was a box office hit in 2015 had given a good break for Kollywood actor Thala Ajitth Kumar. Now, we hear that this movie will be remade in Telugu by Chiranjeevi.



The movie will give a lot of prominence to the character who plays sister. We hear that either Sai pallavi or Keerthy Suresh is likely to bag this role. Brother and sister sentiment had worked out well in the original version.



Lakshmi Menon had enacted the role of sister in the Tamil original "Vedalam". Sai Pallavi and Keerthy Suresh are two most famous actors in South Indian film industry. Director Chiru Meher who will be directing the remake version has is said to have agreed to cast one of these actresses for the sister's role.



Currently, Sai Pallavi is busy with Telugu movie 'Love Story" and "Virat Parvam" and on the other hand, Keerthy is busy with a handful of movies like "Miss India", 'Good Luck Sakhi" which are on the verge of completion, and "Marakkar" , "Annathe" "Rangde" " Saani Kaayidham' and "Sarkarivari pata'.



By the way, Meher Ramesh has taken up this movie after about seven years. The director who made his debut through Puneeth starrer "Veera Kannadiga' had directed one more movie for Puneeth titled "Ajay".



"Shadow", which was released in 2013 was his last movie and the director has not worked on any movie since then. Now, Chiranjeevi has given him a chance to work in the Telugu remake of the Tamil blockbuster Vedalam. We also got to know that Chiranjeevi is keen on doing good remakes after a gap of many years for reasons best known to him.

