Vedantham Raghavaiah: Title Poster Of Tollywood Actor Sunil's Next Movie Gets Unveiled

Tollywood ace actor Sunil who entertained the audience with his ace acting skills turned into a protagonist and delivered knock-out performance on the big screens. Later he also turned into the antagonist with Ravi Teja's 'Disco Raja' movie and awed us with his awesome villainous expressions. Now, again this actor is testing his luck as the lead actor with his upcoming movie 'Vedantham Raghavaiah'.

Off late, Sunil has dropped the title poster of this movie on his Twitter page…

The title of the movie 'Vedantham Raghavaiah' is beautifully portrayed on the poster. This movie has story by Harish Shankar and has Sunil as the lead actor. This flick will be bankrolled by Ram Achanta and Gopi Achanta under 14 Reels Films banner.

Even Harish Shankar also took to his Twitter and announced this news…





Ram and Gopi are more like friends and less like producers to me. Happy to be collaborating with @14ReelsPlus for #VedanthamRaghavayya.



Raghavayya ga marina maa mavayya @Mee_Sunil ku maa team ku mee devenalu eppudu untayani korukuntu...All the best to all of us 🙏🙏 — Harish Shankar .S (@harish2you) August 31, 2020

Well, along with this movie, Sunil will also be seen in 'Colour Photo' movie which has Suhas and Chandini Chowdary as the lead actors. Sunil will be seen as a baddie and the music of the movie is composed by MM Keeravani's son Kala Bhairava.