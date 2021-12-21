Venkatesh And Varun Tej’s ‘F3’ Release Date Also Gets Postponed

Next year's Sankranthi festival is going to be a bigger one for all the movie buffs as Rajamouli's RRR and Pan Indian star Prabhas's Radhe Shyam are going to hit the screens in a week's gap! So, already the makers of Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati's multi-starrer 'Bheemla Nayak' have postponed their release date. Now, even Venkatesh and Varun Tej starrer 'F3' is also getting postponed! Director Anil Ravipudi shared the new release date poster and made the news reach all the netizens!



Along with sharing the poster, Anil also wrote, "సమ్మర్ సోగ్గాళ్లు వచ్చేస్తున్నారు! We're shaking theatres this summer to make more & more fun with our #F3Movie on 29th April 2022. #F3OnApril29th".

Well, F3 is the sequel to the blockbuster movie F2. It has Varun Tej, Venkatesh, Tamannaah Bhatia and Mehreen Kaur as the lead actors. Along with them even Anjali, Rajendra Prasad as Prasad, Sunil, Sonal Chauhan, Murali Sharma, Sangeetha, Ali, Tulasi, Satya, Pradeep, Pragathi, Y. Vijaya, Annapoorna, Vennela Kishore, Raghu Babu, Srikanth Iyengar and Racha Ravi are also essaying important roles in this complete comedy entertainer.

F3 movie is being directed by Anil Ravipudi and is produced by Sirish under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner. On the other hand, the satellite rights of the film were sold to Zee Telugu and Zee Cinemalu and Streaming Rights were acquired by Amazon Prime Video.