Venkatesh rejected Ravi Teja's latest hit?

Tollywood: Maharaja Ravi Teja is back to the successful form with the film Krack. After tasting back to back flops at the box-office, Krack has become a big sigh of relief for the actor. Gopichand Malineni is the director who delivered this hit. From time and again, Gopichand showcased Ravi Teja well on the big screen and delivered three hits with the actor.



The reports reveal that Victory Venkatesh was the first one to be approached by Gopichand Malineni. Venkatesh liked the script narrated by Gopichand but suggested a few changes that the director was not showing interest to make.

The director has then moved on to Ravi Teja and the project materialized. We do not have clarity on the portions that Venkatesh wanted to be changed. However, things worked well with Ravi Teja.

Venkatesh has given a voice over for the film Krack. He earlier worked with Gopichand for the film Bodyguard.