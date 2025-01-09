Venkatesh unveils ‘Boomerang’ first look

Celebrated cinematographer Andrew Babu, known for his work on 34 films across various languages, is all set to make his directorial debut with the thriller Boomerang. The film, produced by London Ganesh and Dr. Praveen Reddy Vootla under the banners of Big Movie Makers Limited and My3 Arts, with Sithara Films Limited handling line production, promises to be an edge-of-the-seat experience. The movie's title and first look were unveiled in a grand event, with Victory Venkatesh launching the poster.

Starring Anu Emmanuel and Shiva Kandukuri in the lead roles, Boomerang is a gripping thriller centered on the theme of karma. The first look poster immediately grabs attention with Anu Emmanuel appearing in a state of shock, blood dripping from her head, while a menacing criminal lurks in the background. The chilling atmosphere is intensified by lifeless bodies and the ominous presence of dogs, setting the stage for a suspense-filled narrative.

Filmed across stunning locations in London, Boomerang promises a thrilling cinematic journey. Andrew Babu, known for his exceptional cinematography, also takes the reins behind the camera in this project. The film's music is composed by Anup Rubens, with Kotagiri Venkateshwara Rao handling the editing and DRK Kiran serving as the art director.