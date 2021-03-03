Venky Kudumula becomes a victim of cybercrimes

Tollywood: The number of cybercrimes are getting increased lately. Just like so many other common innocent people, director Venky Kudumula of 'Tholi Prema' fame also made it to the news by becoming one such victim of cybercrimes.

According to the reports, a stranger called up and introduced himself as a panel member of the jury of an international film festival and also told Venky that 'Bheeshma' for selected for the film festival in 6 different categories. The criminal got caught when he asked Venky Kudumula to transfer him some money. Venky Kudumula immediately understood that it is a scam and made a complaint.

The cops are currently investigating about that cybercrime. Venky Kudumula just got saved from a huge scandal. Venky Kudumula recently scored a hit with Nithiin starrer, 'Bheeshma' movie.