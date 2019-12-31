Venky Mama 17 days box office collections report

Venky Mama starring Venkatesh, Naga Chaitanya, Payal Rajput, and Raashi Khanna completed a run of 17 days at the box-office. The film's performance at the box-office slowed down drastically and as of now, we have come to know that the movie only made a share amount of 29 crores and a gross amount of 35 crores at the box-office.

The following is the area-wise break up of Venky Mama collections at the box-office for 17 days.

Nizam: Rs 11.66 Cr

Ceded: Rs 4.64 Cr

Uttarandhra: Rs 4.92 Cr

Guntur: Rs 2.22 Cr

Krishna: Rs 1.77 Cr

East Godavari: Rs 2.26 Cr

West Godavari: Rs 1.38 Cr

Nellore: Rs 0.98 Cr

Rest Of India: Rs 2.64 Cr

Overseas: Rs 3.22 Cr

Total 17 days Venky Mama AP/TS Box Office Collections: Rs 29.83 Cr Shares

Total 17 days Venky Mama Worldwide Box Office Collections: Rs 35.69 Cr Shares