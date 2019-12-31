Venky Mama 17 days box office collections report
Venky Mama starring Venkatesh, Naga Chaitanya, Payal Rajput, and Raashi Khanna completed a run of 17 days at the box-office. The film's performance at the box-office slowed down drastically and as of now, we have come to know that the movie only made a share amount of 29 crores and a gross amount of 35 crores at the box-office.
The following is the area-wise break up of Venky Mama collections at the box-office for 17 days.
Nizam: Rs 11.66 Cr
Ceded: Rs 4.64 Cr
Uttarandhra: Rs 4.92 Cr
Guntur: Rs 2.22 Cr
Krishna: Rs 1.77 Cr
East Godavari: Rs 2.26 Cr
West Godavari: Rs 1.38 Cr
Nellore: Rs 0.98 Cr
Rest Of India: Rs 2.64 Cr
Overseas: Rs 3.22 Cr
Total 17 days Venky Mama AP/TS Box Office Collections: Rs 29.83 Cr Shares
Total 17 days Venky Mama Worldwide Box Office Collections: Rs 35.69 Cr Shares