Venky Mama 25 days box office collections report

Victory Venkatesh and Naga Chaitanya Akkineni play the lead roles in the movie Venky Mama. The movie has got a poor response from the audiences on the...

Victory Venkatesh and Naga Chaitanya Akkineni play the lead roles in the movie Venky Mama. The movie has got a poor response from the audiences on the release days. There is no growth in the collections too. In almost more than three weeks, the film made an amount of 32 crores.

The following is the area-wise break up of Venky Mama's collections for 25 days, at the box-office worldwide:

Nizam: Rs 12.52 Cr

Ceded: Rs 4.91 Cr

UA: Rs 5.43 Cr

Guntur: Rs 2.40 Cr

Krishna: Rs 1.95 Cr

East Godavari: Rs 2.45 Cr

West Godavari: Rs 1.49 Cr

Nellore: Rs 1.07 Cr

Rest of India: Rs 2.70 Cr

Overseas: Rs 3.24 Cr

Total 25 days Venky Mama AP/TS Box Office Collections: Rs 32.22 Cr Shares

Total 25 days Venky Mama Worldwide Box Office Collections: Rs 38.16 Cr Shares

Directed by KS Ravindra aka Bobby, the movie is jointly produced by People Media Factory and Suresh Productions. Suresh Babu and TG Vishwa Prasad are the producers of the movie.

Top