Veteran Actor Kota Srinivasa Rao Clarifies He is Alive, Urges Public to Not Believe Social Media Rumors

In a brief video message, Tollywood actor Kota Srinivasarao debunked rumors of his passing, calling them false and saddening. He expressed his worry over the spread of fake news on social media platforms and explained that he was busy preparing for the upcoming Ugadi festival when he received several phone calls and police officers arrived at his home to ensure his safety.

Rao urged people not to believe such rumors and clarified that he is healthy and not suffering from any illness. With a significant following, the actor's fans were understandably concerned after the rumors began circulating.

"ఆడెవడో Social Media లో పెట్టాడంట నేను పోయాను అని,.

ఎన్ని ఫోన్లు వచ్చాయో నాకు, వాన్స్ ఏస్కోని పోలీస్ వాళ్ళు కూడా వచ్చేసారు" - #KotaSrinivasarao Garu himself clarifies about Rumours on his death.



In addition to setting the record straight about his own health, Rao made an appeal to both his fans and the general public to refrain from spreading death rumors about celebrities without verifying the information.

Rao is a highly respected figure in Tollywood, having appeared in over 500 films and earned numerous accolades for his performances.



