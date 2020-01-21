Victory Venkatesh Is Coming Up With 'Naarappa'…

After the super-duper hit of 'Venky Mama, our dear victory Venkatesh is again making us eagerly await for his 74th movie. Can you guess which type of movie has Venkatesh picked???



Well, don't stress your minds… Venkatesh has finally titled his film as 'Naarappa' which made us witness him in a total mass look. Daggubati family's home production, 'Suresh Productions' has posted it on their official Twitter account… Have a look!

This post has 4 images of Venkatesh and in that too in total unexpected look. The 4 images show off 4 different reactions of this Daggubati hero.



Can you guess who the director of this movie is??? It is the family entertainer specialist Srikanth Addala. Yes… Well, we need to wait and watch to know the complete details of the movie. Melody king Mani Sharma will tune the songs for this movie. The crew of this movie includes, Vetri Maran, Sam K. Naidu, Peter Heins, Vijay, Sirivennela, Ananth Sriram and Marthand K.

The shooting of this movie has commenced today and it is produced by S. Thanu under V Creations banner.