Video: Rajamouli’s comparision between ‘Ramayana’ and ‘Baahubali’ gets viral

Prabhas-starrer “Adipurush” has hit theatres worldwide today. There were many expectations around this mythological film directed by Om Raut. The movie received mixed response from the audience as the director changed the narrative of Ramayana and tried to modernize it. This move is not welcomed by some audience as they couldn’t connect to the proceedings.

After watching “Adipurush,” people felt nobody could master visual storytelling like SS Rajamouli. This morning, a video of Rajamouli surfaced on social media. In the clip, he explains how Rama, despite being a class character, gets elevated with the mass characters around him, like Hanuman and Lakshmana.

He says that Rama’s character inspired Amarendra Baahubali’s character in the Baahubali series. While Amarendra Baahubali remains a soft person at heart, he gets elevated by strong and commercial characters around him, like Shivagami, Kattappa, and Devasena. Rajamouli’s analogy between Ramayana and Baahubali is trending on the internet.